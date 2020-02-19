This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 19 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jacob Stockdale: ‘I am playing a lot better now than I performed in 2018’

Ireland wing says he is not worried by his try-scoring drought.

By Garry Doyle Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 6:20 PM
21 minutes ago 439 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5014053
Listen up: I'm in better form now than I was in 2018.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Listen up: I'm in better form now than I was in 2018.
Listen up: I'm in better form now than I was in 2018.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JACOB STOCKDALE INSISTED today that his barren spell of six games without a try for Ireland is not a concern.

In fact, he went one step further, claiming his form in this year’s Six Nations is better than what he showed in the 2018 championship, when he scored seven tries en route to helping Ireland win a grand slam.

Since then, his scoring rate has slowed considerably. From getting 11 tries in his opening nine internationals, Stockdale has since scored five in his last 18 games for Ireland.

“To be honest I am playing better rugby now than in 2018,” Stockdale said. “I am enjoying myself a lot more, am a lot more solid defensively and feel I am getting my hands on the ball a lot more than I did in the 2018 Six Nations.

“It just happens that the tries are not coming my way. Every winger knows you are going to experience dry spots, times when you don’t get the walk-ins that, as a winger, you feed off. I am really happy where my game is at the moment.”

Yet, like all players, happiness is relative. Striving for perfection is part of their DNA.

“We still have a lot to work on. We are definitely getting there. It is not a matter of finding our feet any more because we are playing well. But we want to keep getting better and push to reach the very top,” he said.

Conor Murray is thinking the same way. Like Stockdale, he too is on a dry run – going a year and 10 games since getting his last try for Ireland.

“It doesn’t bother me,” he said. “For me, setting a fella up for a score, getting an assist, is just as pleasing. Those opportunities, try scoring chances haven’t been there as much. If tries come my way then great, it is not really my role.

“I’d much rather it going well that way than by scoring tries for myself but the other parts of my game not functioning. Right now, I’m really happy with where I am at.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie