This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 18 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Could Stockdale offer something different as Ireland's next fullback?

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne discussed the merits of having an attacking fullback after Stockdale’s appearance at 15 last weekend.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 7:07 PM
50 minutes ago 1,981 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4599322
Stockdale started at 15 for Ulster last weekend.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Stockdale started at 15 for Ulster last weekend.
Stockdale started at 15 for Ulster last weekend.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

JACOB STOCKDALE’S CAMEO at fullback during Ulster’s impressive Guinness Pro14 victory at Edinburgh last weekend provided a snapshot of what the 23-year-old could offer in the backfield going forward.

Stockdale has made his meteoric rise in club and international rugby on the wing, but his performance with the number 15 jersey on his back at Murrayfield not only showed his versatility, but the potential for him to occupy the position in the future.

With Rob Kearney, now 33, yet to decide on what his next step will be after this year’s World Cup, Joe Schmidt has exposed Jordan Larmour to Test rugby in the backfield, and Andy Dunne believes Stockdale can be another exciting option at fullback.

Speaking on this week’s The42 Rugby Weekly, Dunne and Murray Kinsella discussed the merits of having an attacking fullback in your team, while also touching on Irish rugby’s mindset when it comes to who wears the 15 jersey. 

“Stockdale breaks the current Irish mentality in terms of the mould your fullback,” Dunne said.

“We’re all a bit fearful of Larmour and we’re all a bit fearful of Stockdale because they’re really good attacking threats, which says a lot about how we think. It’s great to see Kearney because he’s commanding in defence, his positional awareness, what he brings to the overall group and it’s all a very steady eddy kind of mentality.

“There’s equal value in having a brilliant attacking fullback as there is having a brilliant defensive fullback and ideally we’ll have someone who has both somewhere on the spectrum. Kearney’s attacking threat is certainly not what it was but he is peerless in terms of his command of the backfield.

“But there is such a thing as fullbacks who don’t have that, who can create two tries a match and that’s 14 points. So there’s a lot of value in that too. It’s about the mindset we have.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

“I think Stockdale could be a brilliantly exciting addition to Irish fullback play in a couple of years. I don’t see it happening come October/November but you got a little inkling there last week of what he’s capable of there.

“The likes of Larmour and potentially even Henshaw in times to come, there are options there when Rob retires and they probably are more attack-minded than defensive.”

On the emergence of ‘templates’ in Irish rugby, former Connacht out-half Dunne said: “It’s the same for 10, because not everyone is ROG and not everyone is Johnny Sexton and if that’s our template for 10s going forward, then where is the place for Joey Carbery in two years to be the starting 10?

“Or where is the place for Jack Carty who is a brilliant creative attacking force. We have to be careful about how we categorise our requirements. Not everyone needs to be a brilliant, tactical genius, maybe someone needs to be a brilliant attacking force in key positions.”

Murray Kinsella agreed.

“Even that a template is a thing in Irish rugby is not a good thing,” he added.

“We tend to now have ‘this is what we want, let’s see who fits it into that’ whereas rugby is about the 15 players on the pitch, it should be about adapting around that and I guess at the lower levels of the game, that’s the joy of it. You adapt to whatever you have.”

You can listen to the full episode below:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie