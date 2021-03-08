BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 8 March 2021
Stockdale recalled to Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash

He’ll replace the injured Munster man Shane Daly.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Mar 2021, 10:01 AM
Ulster's Jacob Stockdale during the weekend's Pro14 clash against Leinster.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JACOB STOCKDALE HAS been added to Andy Farrell’s 36-man Ireland squad ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations clash against Scotland.

The Ulster man missed the opening three rounds through injury and replaces the injured Munster player Shane Daly.

Josh van der Flier will go through the return to play protocols during Ireland camp this week, while there were no injury concerns from the other 12 players that were in Pro14 action over the weekend.

Ireland squad 

Backs
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 91 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 8 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 50 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 5 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 97 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps

Forwards
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 20 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 18 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 47 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 107 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 61 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 19 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 9 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 41 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 49 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

