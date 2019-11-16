Watch: Stunning Stockdale effort saves Ulster

IT WAS A telling moment when Jacob Stockdale walked in from touch holding the ball high like the spoils of war, before spiking it with venom.

Relief. Vindication.

Wings in an aggressive defence always tread along a knife-edge of risk and reward. It rarely comes with quite as much drama as it did in the closing phases at The Rec this afternoon.

After botching their time-keeping on their final line-out, Dan McFarland’s defence had to withstand one last almighty Bath onslaught with just a 16-17 lead to hold on to.

Bath were brave, shunning a slow roll towards a drop-goal attempt in favour of a wide raid across Ulster’s 22. Stockdale shot up to close off the space, but Bath found a way around around him and Zach Mercer romped away towards what appeared a certain try.

Absolutely incredible finish at the Rec!



Jacob Stockdale stopping a certain try with a sensational interception!



Bath 16-17 Ulster.



The game-saver, though, was Stockdale. The Ireland wing didn’t take a heavy contact after shooting up and immediately spun on his heels, racing back and somehow propelling himself towards the ball as it left Mercer’s hands towards the expectant Semesa Rokoduguni.

Blushes spared, four points sealed and perhaps even a season saved.