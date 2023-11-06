'There might be teething problems if they revolutionise their defence. But so be it'

CAN INCOMING SENIOR coach Jacques Nienaber make the difference and help get Leinster across the line in European competition this season?

That was one of the questions touched upon during today’s Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“It feels like the perfect marriage,” podcast host Gavan Casey said. “He’s been part of a South Africa team that has not even necessarily been totally consistent in between World Cups, but when push has come to shove both he and Rassie, their senior players – back to back they’ve won the most difficult tournament in rugby that you can possibly win.

“Back to back Leinster have fallen a tiny bit short in their equivalent competition . . . I would say the writing’s on the wall with Nienaber coming in there, no?”

Bernard Jackman, former Ireland and Leinster hooker, said the province’s supporters may need to be show patience as new tactics and systems are bedded in, but the payoff could be substantial.

“People talk about cup rugby, well is there anyone better from the international game you can bring in who understands that? I’m not sure,” Jackman said. “The players are desperate for him to come in, a fresh voice, a winner, I think it’s going to be brilliant.”

He added: “There might be a little bit of teething problems, particularly if they revolutionise their defence. But if there is, so be it. It’s worth going through that pain to try and … No one wants to replicate the feeling they had in Marseille or the Aviva last year. So, short-term pain to make them a better team, a team equipped to lift silverware, I think is well worth it.”

