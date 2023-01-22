Jacqui Hurley to host Sunday Game night show as new pundits named

JACQUI HURLEY is the new presenter of The Sunday Game, taking over from long-time host Des Cahill who stepped down ahead of the 2023 season.

RTÉ has also announced that Damian Lawlor is to present a new evening highlights and analysis show, the Saturday Game.

Joanne Cantwell will continue to present The Saturday Game Live and The Sunday Game Live.

New pundits for the season ahead include Joe Canning, Peter Canavan – a mainstay of the recently cut Sky Sports GAA coverage, Dublin’s four-time All-Star Paul Flynn, the recently retired Lee Keegan, David Tubridy of Clare, Tyrone’s Enda McGinley while Kerry’s Tomás Ó Sé returns.

Returning to provide analysis will be Dónal Óg Cusack, Liam Sheedy, Anthony Daly, Brendan Cummins, Ursula Jacob, Jackie Tyrell, Shane Dowling, John Mullane, Shane McGrath, Brian Carroll, Michael Duignan, Elaine Aylward, Colm Gooch Cooper, Sean Cavanagh, Cora Staunton, Eamonn Fitzmaurice, Noelle Healy, Ciaran Whelan, Eamon O’Hara, Conleith Gilligan and John Casey.