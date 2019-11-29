This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'For us, the case is closed' - Sancho dropped by Dortmund for disciplinary reasons

The German club insist they do not have plans to sell the England teenager in the next window, however.

By AFP Friday 29 Nov 2019, 3:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,047 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4911986
Sancho facing Barcelona with Lionel Messi in the background.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Sancho facing Barcelona with Lionel Messi in the background.
Sancho facing Barcelona with Lionel Messi in the background.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JADON SANCHO WAS dropped from Borussia Dortmund’s starting line-up at Barcelona this week following another disciplinary problem, club officials said today, but the English starlet is not being sold.

Sancho did not start Wednesday’s Champions League game. He came on at half-time with Dortmund losing and scored a remarkable goal to make the final score 3-1 to Barca.

Dortmund general manager Michael Zorc said German press reports that the 19-year-old missed a team breakfast and morning warm-up and arrived late for a talk by coach Lucien Favre, were wide of the mark.

“It’s not exactly that,” Zorc said Friday, but he did not deny there was an incident. “We talked about it internally, with him and with the team. For us, the case is closed, we look forward. Jadon is a normal player and part of the team.”

Sancho sent out a tweet on Thursday saying he had shown his commitment on the field and intended to do so against Hertha Berlin at the weekend.

Think I showed heart n desire last night anyway we will try our best to get the three points on Saturday!” wrote Sancho.

Zorc insisted the club were not about to be forced to sell Sancho.

“I do not have the impression that we are going towards a transfer this winter, according to the conversations we had with him and his agents,” said Zorc.

Dortmund bought Sancho in 2017 for €7.8 million from Manchester City, where he had never played in the first team. He has since become an England international.

He has six goals and nine assists in 18 club games this season but was also dropped for one match and fined for coming back late from international duty in October.

- © AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

