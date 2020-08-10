This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 10 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sancho sets off for Dortmund training camp despite talk of United move

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke ahd signalled that today would be the club’s deadline for the move.

By AFP Monday 10 Aug 2020, 3:22 PM
36 minutes ago 1,201 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5172126
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

JADON SANCHO TRAVELLED with Borussia Dortmund to their pre-season training camp today, the day the Bundesliga club’s deadline for the England winger’s possible transfer to Manchester United expired.

The 20-year-old is of the brightest talents in Europe and Dortmund, who finished second in the Bundesliga last season, had slapped a €120 million tag on him.

Media in the United Kingdom reported last week that United were close to signing the starlet.

Reports of a switch to United became rife over the weekend after Sancho was spotted at a party in London before returning to Dortmund.

In an interview last week, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke ruled out a transfer of Sancho once their week-long camp in Switzerland started today.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie