Manchester United complete €85million Sancho signing from Dortmund

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE completed the signing of winger Jadon Sancho on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old England international – a former Manchester City youth team player – has joined from Borussia Dortmund in a £73million (€85m) deal.

United have finally got their man 12 months after first registering their interest only to be put off by the Bundesliga club insisting on a £100m (€116m) fee.

Sancho is United’s second signing of the summer after back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton arrived on a two-year contract earlier this month.

“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day,” Sancho told manutd.com.

“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League.

“This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.

“I am looking forward to working with the manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”