Jager looking forward to some routine after hectic return to Ireland

OLI JAGER is looking forward to some routine in his life in the coming weeks after a helter-skelter re-introduction to rugby in Ireland over the past few months.

The 28-year-old was released from his Crusaders contract in November and by the start of December, he made his Munster debut against Glasgow Warriors, over a decade after the former Irish schools international left these shores for New Zealand.

A head injury sustained against Connacht at the start of January sidelined him but on his return was added as a training player to the extended Irish squad preparing for the Six Nations, which included a week of training camp in Portugal.

Advertisement

Now he has been released to play for Munster against Scarlets on Friday in what will be his sixth appearance for Graham Rowntree’s side.

“I’m looking forward to getting my feet on the ground and playing some rugby and really just going with the flow, but it has been a bit of an accelerated introduction into Irish rugby again. It’s been fantastic and I wouldn’t change anything,” said Jager, a former Newbridge College and Blackrock College player.

“It was unreal to be part of that (Irish) squad and in the mix a bit and see how they train and the intensity they are at. It was good also to see all the other boys and to get to meet new people again. It was awesome, I had a really good time helping them to prepare for the games at the weekend as well and Portugal was obviously lovely with the sun. I had a fantastic time. It was intense but enjoyable.

“There is definitely a lot to take on and when you have a bit of experience, luckily like I have, it all ends up kind of being the same thing. The past couple of months have improved my game immensely. I love being in the mix for it and we’ll see how things go. First things first, though, and get back on the field and see if I can put any of the learnings back onto my game.

“I’m chomping at the bit and can’t wait to get back out there. It’s what we do for a living so the quicker I can get on the field the better. I’m excited.”

Jager won five Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders so naturally, he was disappointed not to be able to play against them at Páirc Uí Chaoimh recently, but said both he and his former teammates were blown away by the venue.

“It would have been a great game to be part of it. The stadium and the atmosphere was unreal and unless they played international rugby they wouldn’t have experienced something like that. Especially for the first game of the season, to be thrown into Páirc Uí Chaoimh, they absolutely loved it.

“I caught up with them after the game and they were ranting on about how cool it was, how electric the atmosphere was. It just shows the strength of our support here, especially in Munster and how much these games mean to the fans. They were in awe of it and so was I,” he added.