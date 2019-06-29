This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jaguares crush Brumbies to reach first Super Rugby final

A fast start helped the hosts books their place in the showpiece.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 9:27 AM
1 hour ago 2,821 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4702959
On track: Jaguares players celebrate a try.
Image: Marcelo Endelli
On track: Jaguares players celebrate a try.
On track: Jaguares players celebrate a try.
Image: Marcelo Endelli

THE JAGUARES THRASHED the Brumbies 39-7 to move into their first Super Rugby final earlier.

A fast start in Buenos Aires helped the Jaguares secure their spot in the decider, scoring 20 points in the opening 20 minutes at Estadio Jose Amalfitani.

Matias Orlando crossed for two second-half tries and Joaquin Diaz Bonilla finished with 14 points off the boot in a convincing win. The Jaguares will face either the Crusaders or Hurricanes in the final.

There was no looking back for the hosts after a dream start, Tomas Cubelli capitalising on a Brumbies error to score before Tomas Lavanini went over from close range.

The Brumbies responded on the stroke of half-time through Folau Fainga’a, but that was as close as they got.

Orlando scored on the counter-attack after a Matias Moroni pass and then went over again in the 63rd minute to wrap up the Jaguares’ win, with Emiliano Boffelli adding to the scoreline later on.

Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube

