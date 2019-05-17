Jaguares take advantage of Barrett absence to shock Hurricanes in Wellington

THE HURRICANES SUFFERED the first home loss to non-New Zealand opponents since 2015 this morning as Argentina’s Jaguares stormed the Cake Tin to claim a bonus point, 20-28 win in Wellington.

Beauden Barrett was a notable absentee, but his brother Jordie played a key role in the game’s opening try for blindside Vaea Fifita. The Argentine club took the lead in the 15th minute with a penalty try as Barrett was sin-binned for batting the ball away to deny a certain score.

The visitors put their maul to work to extend the lead 10 minutes later through Augustin Creevy and a long throw off another five-metre line-out set the platform for Jeronimo De La Fuente to barge over for a third try before half-time for an 8-21 advantage at the interval.

Ngani Laumape ignited hopes of a ‘Canes comeback as he sneaked a score in the corner early in the second half, but the Jaguares displayed their slick attacking verve in the lead-up to a bonus-point try for Julian Montoya.

