Jaguares take advantage of Barrett absence to shock Hurricanes in Wellington

The Argentine club used their set-piece to boost them to a bonus point win over the ‘Canes

By The42 Team Friday 17 May 2019, 11:42 AM
29 minutes ago 744 Views 1 Comment
Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube

THE HURRICANES SUFFERED the first home loss to non-New Zealand opponents since 2015 this morning as Argentina’s Jaguares stormed the Cake Tin to claim a bonus point, 20-28 win in Wellington.

Beauden Barrett was a notable absentee, but his brother Jordie played a key role in the game’s opening try for blindside Vaea Fifita. The Argentine club took the lead in the 15th minute with a penalty try as Barrett was sin-binned for batting the ball away to deny a certain score.

The visitors put their maul to work to extend the lead 10 minutes later through Augustin Creevy and a long throw off another five-metre line-out set the platform for Jeronimo De La Fuente to barge over for a third try before half-time for an 8-21 advantage at the interval.

Ngani Laumape ignited hopes of a ‘Canes comeback as he sneaked a score in the corner early in the second half, but the Jaguares displayed their slick attacking verve in the lead-up to a bonus-point try for Julian Montoya.

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne look at Ireland’s past in Super Rugby, the creative shift needed in Irish rugby and Peter O’Mahony tells us about his love of gardening..:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

