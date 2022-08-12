Heartbreak for Dubliner Jake Carroll as knee injury rules him out for rest of Motherwell's season

DUBLINER JACK CARROLL is likely to miss the rest of Motherwell’s season after the left back ruptured the patellar tendon in his knee following an awkward landing in training.

The former St Patrick’s Athletic defender was set to be a key player for new boss Steven Hammell but now faces months on the side lines.

“It’s pretty serious,” Hammell said. “Jake’s a great boy, a good player. He was one we had earmarked for improvement.

“He wasn’t playing at his full capacity and we saw in the short space of time that there was a lot of improvement to come from Jake. I think he would admit that himself.

“He is going to be a big loss for us and I am absolutely gutted for the boy. He will be lucky to play this season.”

Carroll, who turned 31 this week, joined Huddersfield Town from the Saints in 2013 and had spells with Hartlepool United and Cambridge United before heading to Scotland in 2019.

The Lucan native played both legs of Motherwell’s recent Europa Conference League defeat to Sligo Rovers.