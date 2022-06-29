QPR defender and former England U21 captain open to playing for Ireland

QPR DEFENDER JAKE Clarke-Salter says he is open to playing for the Republic of Ireland.

Speaking to The Athletic this week, the former England U21 captain and U20 2017 World Cup winner explained:

“My grandma was born in Ireland and all those on my mum’s side are pretty much Irish so I qualify for Ireland as well. I haven’t told anyone in the game that before, you are the first! I would be open to it, yes. It is international football so I want to play.

“I just have to keep doing my thing on the pitch and if Ireland come calling, then me and my family will have to have a conversation. They have always supported me when I’ve played for the younger England age groups but they encourage me to play for Ireland now too!

“When you’re a kid, you dream of playing in a European Championships or a World Cup. I’ve done it at youth level so it is only natural for me to want to do it at senior level as well.”

Clarke-Salter, 24, recently joined QPR — home to Irish duo Jimmy Dunne and Conor Masterson — having previously been on the books at Chelsea.

The Londoner made just one appearance for the Blues across six years, sent out on loan to Sunderland, Birmingham City and Coventry City, among others.

In the same interview with Simon Johnson, Clarke-Salter previously stressed that his England senior dream isn’t over just yet.

“I see some of the players around the England camp and they didn’t get caps until they were 26-27. I look at people like Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings for inspiration that I can do what they did. It will always be an ambition to get an international cap.”