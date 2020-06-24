This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Six-year spell at Aston Villa comes to an end for Ireland U21 midfielder

Despite impressing while out on loan, Jake Doyle-Hayes isn’t being offered a new deal at Villa Park.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 10:44 AM
50 minutes ago 1,892 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5131196
Jake Doyle-Hayes under pressure from Adam Forshaw during a Carabao Cup game between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in September 2017.
Image: Tim Goode
Jake Doyle-Hayes under pressure from Adam Forshaw during a Carabao Cup game between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in September 2017.
Jake Doyle-Hayes under pressure from Adam Forshaw during a Carabao Cup game between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in September 2017.
Image: Tim Goode

IRISH MIDFIELDER JAKE Doyle-Hayes is leaving Aston Villa after six years with the club.

The 21-year-old, whose current deal at Villa Park expires on 30 June, has learned that he isn’t being offered a new contract to remain with the Premier League outfit.

Doyle-Hayes is being allowed to leave despite impressing this season while on loan at Cheltenham Town, for whom he made 36 appearances.

He earned rave reviews for his performance in Thursday’s 2-0 win at Northampton Town in the first leg of the League Two play-off semi-final, during which he set up the opening goal.

However, Cheltenham ultimately missed out on a shot at promotion to League One after a dramatic turnaround saw Northampton run out 3-0 winners in Monday’s second leg.

Doyle-Hayes made three first-team appearances during his time with Aston Villa, all of which came in the Carabao Cup during Steve Bruce’s reign as manager.

He was capped by Noel King at U21 level for Ireland and was recalled to the squad last year by Stephen Kenny.

On the back of his form for Cheltenham this season, the Cavan native has already generated interest from clubs in the Football League.

