Irish midfielder Doyle-Hayes leaves Aston Villa on season-long loan

Jake Doyle-Hayes of Aston Villa tangling with Middlesbrough's Adam Forshaw during a Carabao Cup fixture in September 2017.

JAKE DOYLE-HAYES WON’T play any part in Aston Villa’s first campaign back in the Premier League after a three-year absence.

Villa, who were promoted last season via the Championship play-offs, have sent Doyle-Hayes out on loan to Cheltenham Town.

The 20-year-old midfielder, whose Villa contract expires next summer, has linked up with Cheltenham ahead of tomorrow’s League Two opener at Leyton Orient.

“I’m a box-to-box midfielder, I can get up and down, and hopefully chip in with a few goals as well,” Doyle-Hayes told the club’s official website.

The Cavan native returns to League Two, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Cambridge United, where he was restricted to six appearances due to injury.

He was 18 when he made his first-team debut for Aston Villa in a League Cup win against Wigan Athletic in August 2017, after which he was handed a new three-year deal.

Two further appearances in the competition would follow for Doyle-Hayes, but the former Ireland U19 international has been unable to make further progress for a club who have invested heavily in their squad ahead of their first Premier League season since 2015-16.