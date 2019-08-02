This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish midfielder Doyle-Hayes leaves Aston Villa on season-long loan

The 20-year-old Cavan native will spend the 2019-20 campaign on Cheltenham Town’s books.

By Paul Dollery Friday 2 Aug 2019, 1:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,520 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4750697
Jake Doyle-Hayes of Aston Villa tangling with Middlesbrough's Adam Forshaw during a Carabao Cup fixture in September 2017.
Image: Tim Goode
Jake Doyle-Hayes of Aston Villa tangling with Middlesbrough's Adam Forshaw during a Carabao Cup fixture in September 2017.
Jake Doyle-Hayes of Aston Villa tangling with Middlesbrough's Adam Forshaw during a Carabao Cup fixture in September 2017.
Image: Tim Goode

JAKE DOYLE-HAYES WON’T play any part in Aston Villa’s first campaign back in the Premier League after a three-year absence.

Villa, who were promoted last season via the Championship play-offs, have sent Doyle-Hayes out on loan to Cheltenham Town.

The 20-year-old midfielder, whose Villa contract expires next summer, has linked up with Cheltenham ahead of tomorrow’s League Two opener at Leyton Orient.

“I’m a box-to-box midfielder, I can get up and down, and hopefully chip in with a few goals as well,” Doyle-Hayes told the club’s official website.

The Cavan native returns to League Two, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Cambridge United, where he was restricted to six appearances due to injury.

He was 18 when he made his first-team debut for Aston Villa in a League Cup win against Wigan Athletic in August 2017, after which he was handed a new three-year deal.

Two further appearances in the competition would follow for Doyle-Hayes, but the former Ireland U19 international has been unable to make further progress for a club who have invested heavily in their squad ahead of their first Premier League season since 2015-16.

