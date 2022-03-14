Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 14 March 2022
Munster talent Jake Flannery set to join Ulster

The 22-year-old is highly regarded at the southern province but his gametime has been limited with the emergence of fellow standouts Ben Healy and Jack Crowley.

By The42 Team Monday 14 Mar 2022, 4:59 PM
16 minutes ago 1,383 Views 3 Comments
Munster out-half Jake Flannery.
MUNSTER OUT-HALF JAKE Flannery is set to join Ulster from next season.

The impending move was reported by Bernard Jackman on Monday’s Rugby Weekly Extra podcast with Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey, which is available exclusively for The42 members every week.

Flannery, 22, has been highly touted since emerging through Rockwell College in 2018, having previously played his club rugby at Kilfeacle and District RFC in his native Tipperary. A 2019 Grand Slam winner with Ireland U20s, he now represents Shannon at AIL level.

His younger brother, Alan, a centre, is also on Munster’s books and was one of the 22 players added to their makeshift Champions Cup squad for December’s Champions Cup trip to Wasps.

jake-flannery-kicks-a-conversion Jake Flannery kicking a conversion against Zebre Parma. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Flannery made his Munster ‘A’ debut in the Celtic Cup in 2018/19 and joined his native province’s academy the following season. He made his senior debut against Zebre in the Pro14 just over two years ago and made his first senior start against Benetton at the end of last season.

He signed a one-year senior deal at the start of this season but, while he can also play full-back, he has found himself fourth in Munster’s depth chart at 10 behind Ireland international Joey Carbery and his fellow young standouts Ben Healy and Jack Crowley.

Flannery did start Munster’s 34-17 win over Zebre Parma in late January having previously come off the bench at home to Connacht in the URC and away to Castres in the Champions Cup this season.

It’s understood that Munster head coach Johann van Graan was interested in bringing Flannery with him to Bath next season but that the player turned down the prospective move, preferring to remain in Ireland. There was also interest in his services from France.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discussed in detail Ireland’s victory over England at Twickenham, Ireland U20s’ success over their English equivalents, Ulster’s win over Leinster, and Munster’s defeat to the Bulls — as well as all the latest transfer news, including Flannery to Ulster — on Rugby Weekly Extra. To listen to the lads every Monday, become a member of The42 at members.the42.ie.

