Irish winger rewarded with three-year deal after encouraging first season at Hearts

Jake Mulraney in possession for Hearts during their Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic in May.

JAKE MULRANEY HAS signed a new deal at Heart of Midlothian which will keep him contracted to the Scottish Premiership club until the summer of 2022.

Mulraney has been rewarded after making a positive impression during his first season with the Edinburgh outfit, who he joined last summer following a spell with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 23-year-old winger made 30 appearances for Hearts in all competitions, scoring his first goal for the club in a 2-1 defeat to Celtic. He also delivered a man-of-the-match display in their Scottish Cup semi-final win against his former club.

Acknowledging that he took some time to find his best form after joining Craig Levein’s side, Mulraney believes he began to show what he’s capable of in the latter stages of the campaign.

“I started last season very slow and as it went on I probably got a little bit worse up until the end of December, early January. Then I started to get more involved, started to play a bit more and started to get my confidence back,” the Dubliner explained to the club’s official website.

“I got into a bit of a rhythm and got games, and it all came good. It’s definitely a confidence booster that the manager wanted me here for another three seasons. Hopefully I can repay him with some good performances.”

Mulraney, who was previously on the books at Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers, has been capped by the Republic of Ireland up to U21 level.

He featured prominently in the qualifying campaign for the 2019 European U21 Championships, during which he scored in a 2-1 defeat away to Norway.

