This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 23 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

De Boer snaps up Mulraney as Irish winger joins Hearts exodus

The former Ireland U21 international has signed for 2018 MLS champions Atlanta United.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 2:34 PM
16 minutes ago 567 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4975897
Celtic's Callum McGregor tangles with Jake Mulraney of Hearts.
Image: Craig Watson
Celtic's Callum McGregor tangles with Jake Mulraney of Hearts.
Celtic's Callum McGregor tangles with Jake Mulraney of Hearts.
Image: Craig Watson

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER outfit Atlanta United have announced the signing of Irish winger Jake Mulraney from Hearts for an undisclosed fee.

Mulraney joins an exodus of players from the Scottish Premiership club, as new manager Daniel Stendel makes sweeping changes in a bid to lift them off the bottom of the table.

Among those already to depart this month are Mulraney’s compatriots Glenn Whelan and Aidan Keena. Whelan remains a free agent, while Keena has signed for Hartlepool United.

Irish international goalkeeper Colin Doyle has also reportedly been advised that he’s free to find a new club.

Mulraney is to take his career across the Atlantic to join the 2018 MLS champions, who are managed by legendary former Netherlands defender Frank de Boer.

“We’re excited to add another quality attacking player to our club in Jake,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said.

“He’s a direct player with a lot of pace who can play anywhere across the front three. As he’s in the middle of a season, Jake will be able to get up to full fitness quickly and immediately compete.” 

jake-mulraney-dejected-after-the-game Mulraney is a former Republic of Ireland U21 international. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The 23-year-old Dubliner leaves Hearts just six months after he was rewarded with a three-year contract extension by Craig Levein, Stendel’s predecessor.

Mulraney played 52 times for Hearts, who he joined from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2018. One of those appearances came in last season’s Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic, after he had delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the win against his former club Inverness in the semi-final.  

Mulraney, who was previously on the books at Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers, has been capped by the Republic of Ireland up to U21 level.

The former Lourdes Celtic and Crumlin United player featured prominently in the qualifying campaign for the 2019 European U21 Championships, during which he scored in a 2-1 loss away to Norway.

The 2020 MLS season is due to begin on 29 February.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie