Jake O'Brien caps dream week with late winner for Lyon

JAKE O’BRIEN CELEBRATED his first senior international call-up by scoring the late winning goal for Lyon in a thrilling 3-2 win away to Toulouse.

O’Brien rose highest to meet Rayan Cherki’s corner to head the ball into the far corner, completing a dramatic turnaround.

Lyon led at half-time through Alexandre Lacazette, but two Toulouse goals within seven minutes prior to the hour mark turned the game on its head. Lyon, however, struck back themselves, with Cherki equalising four minutes before assisting O’Brien’s 81st-minute winner.

It was O’Brien’s fourth goal in 19 Ligue Un appearances this season.

Lyon are now 10th in the table, four points clear of Toulouse in 11th. It is an eighth win in nine games for Lyon, who are recovering from an appalling start to the season, having dismissed Fabio Frosso in November. Pierre Sage has stood up from the academy and is having a major impact.

O’Brien will now link up with the Irish senior squad for the first time, ahead of the friendly matches against Belgium and Switzerland.