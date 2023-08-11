Irish U21 defender O'Brien set to sign for Lyon

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 defender Jake O’Brien is set to join French giants Lyon from Crystal Palace.

O’Brien had a year left on his deal at Crystal Palace, and is moving to work under Laurent Blanc in Ligue Un for a fee in the region of €1 million. Palace and Lyon share the same ownership group, headed by John Textor.

O’Brien arrives following Lyon’s sale of defender Castello Lukeba to RB Leipzig for €35 million.

The 6′ 5″ defender spent last season on loan at Belgian second side RWD Molenbeek, for whom he played 30 games in a successful, promotion-winning season.

O’Brien follows in the footsteps of Mick McCarthy, the previous Irish international to turn out for Lyon, doing so in advance of the 1990 World Cup.

Lyon finished seventh in Ligue Un last season, with Blanc replacing Peter Bosz as manager last October. They kick off their new season away to Strasbourg on Sunday.

