Tuesday 4 January 2022
O'Brien in contention for debut against Man City after being sent out on loan by Crystal Palace

Jake O’Brien will spend the rest of the season at Swindon Town.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 7:06 PM
Jake O'Brien pictured after helping the Ireland U21s to beat Luxembourg in October.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SWINDON TOWN HAVE announced the signing of Irish centre-back Jake O’Brien on loan from Premier League club Crystal Palace.

O’Brien will spend the remainder of the season with the County Ground outfit, who are currently in fifth place in League Two.

The Ireland U21 international could be in line for an exciting debut for his new club, who host English champions Manchester City in the FA Cup third round on Friday night.

“I’m delighted to be joining Swindon and hopefully I can play a part in us getting up the table,” said O’Brien, who has regularly captained Palace’s U23 side since joining the South London club from Cork City last February.

“I see myself coming in as a ball-playing centre-half. I have a lot of height and I think I can be good in both boxes, score and defend and I think I can add to the team. There is no better team in League Two in my eyes to come to than Swindon Town.”

A 20-year-old native of Youghal, O’Brien has played in every minute of the Ireland U21 side’s ongoing European Championship qualifying campaign.

“Jake is an imposing first contact centre-half,” said Ben Chorley, Swindon Town’s director of football. “He enjoys competing in both boxes and plays with aggression and a desire that I think you need to be a top player.

“He showed a fantastic work effort and consistent development from the many times he’s been watched over the last year.”

