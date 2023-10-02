Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Jake O'Brien made his Lyon debut yesterday.
Allez les Verts
Jake O'Brien is first Irishman to play in Ligue 1 since 2000
Lyon defender made debut yesterday, following in footsteps of Tony Cascarino who turned out for Nancy 23 years ago.
57 minutes ago

JAKE O’BRIEN MADE history as he earned his full debut for Lyon in their 2-0 defeat to Reims yesterday.

While the result leaves the Ligue 1 giants rooted to the bottom of the table, the Cork native’s appearance makes him the first Irishman to feature in the French top flight since Tony Cascarino with Nancy in 2000.

O’Brien arrived at Lyon from Crystal Palace in a €1 million deal during the summer, although Laurent Blanc was the manager in charge.

The French legend has since left his post due to their miserable start to a campaign that sees them looking for their first win and with just two points from six games.

Italian Fabio Grosso replaced Blanc two weeks ago but goals from Marshall Munetsi and Yunis Abdelhamid yesterday means he’s still searching for his first win as boss.

The 42 Team
