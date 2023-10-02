Jake O'Brien is first Irishman to play in Ligue 1 since 2000

JAKE O’BRIEN MADE history as he earned his full debut for Lyon in their 2-0 defeat to Reims yesterday.

While the result leaves the Ligue 1 giants rooted to the bottom of the table, the Cork native’s appearance makes him the first Irishman to feature in the French top flight since Tony Cascarino with Nancy in 2000.

O’Brien arrived at Lyon from Crystal Palace in a €1 million deal during the summer, although Laurent Blanc was the manager in charge.

Difficult result, we will continue to work hard and turn things around, thank you for the support.

Proud to wear the jersey and represent this club 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/UxXnzyYRSr — Jake O’Brien (@obrienjake_) October 1, 2023

The French legend has since left his post due to their miserable start to a campaign that sees them looking for their first win and with just two points from six games.

Italian Fabio Grosso replaced Blanc two weeks ago but goals from Marshall Munetsi and Yunis Abdelhamid yesterday means he’s still searching for his first win as boss.