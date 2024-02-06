Jake Passmore has qualification for Paris Olympics in his sights

JAKE PASSMORE WILL compete for a place in this year’s Paris Olympics after booking his spot in the semi-final of tomorrow’s 3M Springboard at the World Aquatics Championships.

The 18-year-old, who was 45th at the 2023 edition of the Championships just six months ago, saved his best dive for last, scoring an outstanding 78.20 points from his most difficult dive, a forward two-and-a-half somersaults with two twists.

It secured him 17th place overall and means a top 12 finish in the semis will ensure he is at Paris this summer.

“I’m a bit lost for words, it wasn’t necessarily a goal (the semi-final),” Passmor said.

“I just wanted to do six dives as good as I can and the result of that is better than I thought it would be.

“I was so nervous [ahead of the last dive], same for every dive, but that felt like there was a massive weight on my shoulders and as soon as my hands hit the water, I knew that it was good.

“I just wasn’t sure how good it was and if it was enough but it turned out it was.”

Tomorrow’s semi-final gets underway at 7am Irish time.