Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland’s Jake Passmore. Giorgio Scala/INPHO
Diving

Jake Passmore has qualification for Paris Olympics in his sights

The 18-year-old booked his spot in the semi-final of tomorrow’s 3M Springboard at the World Aquatics Championships.
0
109
21 minutes ago

JAKE PASSMORE WILL compete for a place in this year’s Paris Olympics after booking his spot in the semi-final of tomorrow’s 3M Springboard at the World Aquatics Championships.

The 18-year-old, who was 45th at the 2023 edition of the Championships just six months ago, saved his best dive for last, scoring an outstanding 78.20 points from his most difficult dive, a forward two-and-a-half somersaults with two twists.

It secured him 17th place overall and means a top 12 finish in the semis will ensure he is at Paris this summer.

“I’m a bit lost for words, it wasn’t necessarily a goal (the semi-final),” Passmor said.

“I just wanted to do six dives as good as I can and the result of that is better than I thought it would be.

“I was so nervous [ahead of the last dive], same for every dive, but that felt like there was a massive weight on my shoulders and as soon as my hands hit the water, I knew that it was good.

“I just wasn’t sure how good it was and if it was enough but it turned out it was.”

Tomorrow’s semi-final gets underway at 7am Irish time.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     