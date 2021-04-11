BE PART OF THE TEAM

Jalibert boots Bordeaux past Racing into Champions Cup semis

The France fly-half kicked eight penalties, including the decisive 55-metre winner two minutes into injury time

By AFP Sunday 11 Apr 2021, 3:17 PM
Mathieu Jalibert (file pic).
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA

FRANCE FLY-HALF Mathieu Jalibert kicked eight penalties, including the decisive 55-metre winner two minutes into injury time, to help Bordeaux-Begles to a dramatic 24-21 victory over Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

A tight match saw Jalibert land three first-half penalties, matched by an Antoine Gibert drop-goal and two Maxime Machenaud penalties for three-time European finalists Racing.

Remi Lamerat saw yellow for a trip, but Jalibert’s boot kept Bordeaux, convincing winners over Bristol in the round-of-16, in the game.

Racing had flanker Baptiste Chouzenoux sent off for a shoulder charging tackle in the 64th minute.

But replacement scrum-half Teddy Iribaren nailed two late penalties to draw Racing level after the full 80 minutes.

There was drama as English referee Matthew Carley disallowed Bordeaux a try after the restart following Iribaren’s second successful kick.

Yoram Moefana scampered away to dot down after Ben Lam pressured a ruck.

But Bordeaux kept their nerve, turned the screw and won one last penalty, Jalibert making no mistake from distance to bag his team’s maiden European last-four appearance.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie