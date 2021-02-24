BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 24 February 2021
Advertisement

England U21 star Jamal Musiala pledges international future to Germany

The German-born midfielder spent eight years in England.

By Press Association Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 12:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,908 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5363797

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SENSATION Jamal Musiala has chosen Germany over England after making an agonising decision on his international future.

The 17-year-old, who became Bayern Munich’s youngest goalscorer in Europe’s premier club competition in Tuesday night’s 4-1 victory over Lazio, was born in Stuttgart to a German mother and a British-Nigerian father, but moved to England with his family as a seven-year-old and has represented both countries at youth level.

Musiala was spotted by Chelsea as a youngster before swapping their academy for Bayern’s two years ago, and his progress since has placed him at the centre of a tug of love which has now been resolved.

He told The Athletic: “I’ve thought about this question a lot. What is best for my future? Where do I have more chances to play?

“In the end, I just listened to the feeling that over a long period of time kept telling me that it was the right decision to play for Germany, the land I was born in. Still, it wasn’t an easy decision for me.

“I have a heart for Germany and a heart for England. Both hearts will keep on beating.”

Germany boss Joachim Low, along with club-mates Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry, played a part in Musiala’s decision, meeting him in January to discuss the way ahead as he searches for a new generation of international stars.

But the midfielder, who turns 18 on Friday and is expected to sign a new contract at Bayern, will not forget those at both Chelsea and the Football Association who have helped him on his journey.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He said: “They are family for me, and I am sure that I remain a member of the family, even though I’m no longer here.

“I wouldn’t be where I am right now without the trust and support of Chelsea FC and the FA, throughout the hard times and fun times. It wasn’t always easy, but they made me the player I am now.”

Musiala, the second youngest scorer in the Champions League knockout stages after Bojan Krkic, who struck for Barcelona at 17 years and 217 days, played for England at U15, U16, U17 and U21 levels, but also Germany as an U16.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie