England U21 star Jamal Musiala pledges international future to Germany

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SENSATION Jamal Musiala has chosen Germany over England after making an agonising decision on his international future.

The 17-year-old, who became Bayern Munich’s youngest goalscorer in Europe’s premier club competition in Tuesday night’s 4-1 victory over Lazio, was born in Stuttgart to a German mother and a British-Nigerian father, but moved to England with his family as a seven-year-old and has represented both countries at youth level.

Musiala was spotted by Chelsea as a youngster before swapping their academy for Bayern’s two years ago, and his progress since has placed him at the centre of a tug of love which has now been resolved.

He told The Athletic: “I’ve thought about this question a lot. What is best for my future? Where do I have more chances to play?

“In the end, I just listened to the feeling that over a long period of time kept telling me that it was the right decision to play for Germany, the land I was born in. Still, it wasn’t an easy decision for me.

“I have a heart for Germany and a heart for England. Both hearts will keep on beating.”

Germany boss Joachim Low, along with club-mates Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry, played a part in Musiala’s decision, meeting him in January to discuss the way ahead as he searches for a new generation of international stars.

But the midfielder, who turns 18 on Friday and is expected to sign a new contract at Bayern, will not forget those at both Chelsea and the Football Association who have helped him on his journey.

He said: “They are family for me, and I am sure that I remain a member of the family, even though I’m no longer here.

“I wouldn’t be where I am right now without the trust and support of Chelsea FC and the FA, throughout the hard times and fun times. It wasn’t always easy, but they made me the player I am now.”

Musiala, the second youngest scorer in the Champions League knockout stages after Bojan Krkic, who struck for Barcelona at 17 years and 217 days, played for England at U15, U16, U17 and U21 levels, but also Germany as an U16.