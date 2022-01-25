Membership : Access or Sign Up
St Pat's defender James Abankwah set for move to Udinese of Serie A

The reported fee would be a record for a League of Ireland club.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 25 Jan 2022, 3:57 PM
47 minutes ago 1,397 Views 0 Comments
James Abankwah of Saint Pat's.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SAINT PATRICK’S ATHLETIC defender James Abankwah is reportedly set for a transfer to Udinese of Serie A. 

Gazetta Dello Sport reported earlier today that 18-year-old Abankwah is in Udine for a medical with the Italian club, though is expected to be loaned back to Pat’s until June to allow him complete his Leaving Cert. 

And, as was first reported today by the Irish Sun, it’s understood the putative up-front fee for Abankwah would be a record paid to a League of Ireland club, eclipsing the €500,000 paid by Man City to Shamrock Rovers for Gavin Bazunu. 

Originally from Longford, Abankwah began playing with Melview FC before moving to Dublin and joining Cherry Orchard, from where he joined Pat’s. 

He signed professional terms with Pat’s last July, just prior to his first team debut against Derry City. He went on to make 13 first-team appearances for Pat’s last season, the last of which was as a substitute in the FAI Cup final victory against Bohemians. 

He has also been capped at U19 level by Ireland. 

Udinese are currently 15th in Serie A, seven points clear of the relegation zone. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

