Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 5 January 2022
James Brown set to seal short-term Blackburn deal as goalkeeper Odumosu goes on trial with Bolton

Defender Brown is set to sign an initial six-month deal with the Championship high-flyers.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 2:49 PM
43 minutes ago
James Brown in action for Drogheda against Shamrock Rovers last season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JAMES BROWN IS set to complete a move from Drogheda United to Championship high-flyers Blackburn Rovers in the next 24 hours. 

The 23-year-old made 35 appearances in all competitions for Drogheda and was selected at right-back in the PFAI Team of the Season. 

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray confirmed the club’s interest in Brown earlier this week, and the deal is now expected to be finalised by tomorrow. Brown impressed on a three-day trial at the club, and it’s understood he has been offered an initial six-month deal at Ewood Park.

While he will train with the first team, Brown will initially play with the U23s side to build up match fitness, given he hasn’t played since the end of the Premier Division season last November. 

Blackburn are currently second in the table and among the automatic promotion places to the Premier League. 

Elsewhere, goalkeeper David Odumosu is currently on trial at League One side Bolton Wanderers. Championship leaders Bournemouth are also understood to have expressed an interest in the goalkeeper, whom Drogheda are keen to retain for the 2022 season. 

Meanwhile, Derry City face a battle to retain the services of teenage striker Michael Harris. The 19-year-old made his first-team debut last year and scored the winning penalty in Derry’s U19 Enda McGuill Cup shootout victory over Bohemians. Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins has confirmed the club have made Harris an offer to stay, but it’s understood the teenager is keen to explore options in England. He has previously been on trial at Premier League side Wolves, while QPR and Charlton Athletic have also expressed an interest. 

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

