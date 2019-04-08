This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 8 April, 2019
Ireland striker Collins pips McGeady to League One Player of the Season award

The 28-year-old’s goals have helped Luton Town to close in on a return to the Championship.

By Paul Dollery Monday 8 Apr 2019, 10:33 AM
James Collins shows off the League One Player of the Season award.
Image: EFL
James Collins shows off the League One Player of the Season award.
Image: EFL

JAMES COLLINS WAS recognised for his superb campaign with Luton Town at last night’s EFL Awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor Hotel.

The Luton Town striker saw off competition from Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady and John Marquis of Doncaster Rovers by winning the award for Player of the Season in League One.

With 22 goals, Collins is the leading scorer in England’s third tier. He was recently rewarded with a first Republic of Ireland senior call-up for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.

The contribution of the 28-year-old has been crucial for a Luton side who are on the verge of a return to the Championship after a 12-year absence.

Collins scored — but was later shown a second yellow card — in a 2-2 draw with Blackpool on Saturday, which extended the Hatters’ unbeaten run to 28 games.

They have an eight-point lead at the top of the table with five games remaining, although that gap will be cut to two points should Sunderland win their two games in hand.

Elsewhere, Bury’s Dublin-born midfielder Jay O’Shea missed out on winning the League Two Player of the Season award, which went to Tranmere Rovers striker James Norwood.

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki was named Player of the Season in the Championship.

