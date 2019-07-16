This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Connacht flanker joins growing Irish contingent at Nottingham

James Connolly has joined the English Championship side for the 2019/20 season.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 9:26 AM
FORMER CONNACHT FLANKER James Connolly has joined the growing Irish contingent at Nottingham, following his departure from the western province at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old has moved to the English Championship club ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, coming in as a replacement for ex-Ireland U20 back row Jordan Coghlan who has joined Leicester Tigers.

James Connolly Connolly made 36 appearances for Connacht. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Connolly was part of Connacht’s 2016 Pro12-winning squad, playing eight times for Pat Lam’s side that season, but having come through the province’s academy, found regular first-team opportunities difficult to come back.

During his five years in Galway, Connolly made 36 senior appearances for Connacht and now joins English Midlands outfit Nottingham, who already have Cork man, and Canadian international, Shane O’Leary, former Leinster prop Oisin Heffernan, Athlone native Danny Qualter and Sean Scanlon on their books.

“James has played at both blind and open side flanker in the Pro14 and in Europe for Connacht which gives him some excellent experience,” Nottingham head coach Neil Fowkes said.

“He is very mobile and dynamic which will suit our brand of high-tempo attacking rugby.”

Nottingham finished seventh in the Championship last season.

