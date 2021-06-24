Former Munster back row Coughlan departs coaching role at Brive

James Coughlan during his time at Munster.

JAMES COUGHLAN HAS left his position on the coaching team at Brive by mutual agreement, it has been announced by the Top 14 club today.

The 40-year-old Cork native, a former Munster number eight, took up the role of defence coach a year ago.

Prior to that, Coughlan coached elsewhere in France — at Provence Rugby and Pau.

He left Munster in 2014 to join Pau, initially as a player, before retiring in 2017.

Coughlan made a total of 137 appearances for Munster, winning the province’s Player of the Year award in 2011.

He also represented Ireland Wolfhounds and the 7s national team.

“Arrived at CA Brive in 2020 as a defence coach, James Coughlan is leaving Black and White with immediate effect,” a brief statement from Brive reads.

“CA Brive would like to thank James Coughlan for his involvement and determination in serving the club throughout the season.

“The whole club wishes him the best for the rest of his career.”

