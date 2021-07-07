Membership : Access or Sign Up
James Cronin's move from Munster to newly-promoted Biarritz confirmed

The 30-year-old prop left the province at the end of the season.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 11:53 AM
james-cronin-after-his-last-game-for-the-province Cronin after his final Munster appearance. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

NEWLY-PROMOTED TOP 14 club Biarritz have announced the signing of Ireland prop James Cronin on a two-year deal.

Cronin, 30, joins the Basque club from Munster, where he had thus far played his entire professional career, including 106 Pro14 matches and 34 in the European Cup.

The42 reported he was set for a move to France last month. 

Capped three times by Ireland, Cronin links up with former Munster team-mates James Hart, Francis Saili, Dave O’Callaghan and Billy Scannell in Biarritz.

© – AFP, 2021

