Tuesday 18 May 2021
James Cronin to leave Munster at end of the season

The prop made his debut for the province in 2013.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 18 May 2021, 2:43 PM
59 minutes ago 3,843 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5440457
Munster prop James Cronin.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Munster prop James Cronin.
Munster prop James Cronin.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

MUNSTER PROP JAMES Cronin has announced that he will leave the province at the end of the season.

Cronin made his Munster debut against Leinster in 2013, the same year he was voted Munster’s Academy Player of the Year. He has represented the province 142 times to date, scoring 20 tries.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said the “current environment” meant the province were unable to keep Cronin on the books.

“We are very thankful to James for everything he has done for Munster over his nine-year career with the province,” van Graan said.

“It’s always difficult to lose homegrown talent of James’ calibre, someone who has always delivered for his home club.

“This is the unfortunate side of professional sport and the current environment we find ourselves in as we are unable to retain the services of a player of his quality. We wish James all the best for the future.”

The 30-year-old loosehead has featured 16 times for Munster this season – including his most starts in a single campaign – and confirmed his departure with a post on Instagram. 

Cronin also represented Ireland three times, making his debut against Argentina in 2014 before further appearances against Italy (2015) and France (2016).

“It’s with great regret that I announce my time with Munster Rugby will end this summer,” Cronin said.

“It’s been a dream of mine to represent my province since I threw on my first jersey as a six year old kid and I take great pride in knowing I’ve represented my province 142 times and my country on three occasions.

“I have made many lifelong friends in my time playing here and have learned so much from some great men, most notably the late Garrett Fitzgerald and Anthony Foley and I thank everyone that I’ve worked with from my days in the sub academy to the current day.

“I want to say a special thanks to my family and friends who have always been with me at the highs but also the lows that come with professional rugby. To all the Munster fans also a big thank you.

“I’m excited for my next rugby chapter and giving everything like I have done in my career so far.” 

Ciarán Kennedy

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

