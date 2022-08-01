'I'll be back off the honeymoon' - Fermanagh and Antrim ready to do it all again

Daly: Fermanagh boss is getting married on Friday.

MANAGER JAMES DALY was delighted that Fermanagh will live to fight another day in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Final — even if it means a change of plans for his honeymoon.

Fermanagh trailed Antrim 1-12 to 0-11 with just over ten minutes remaining in Croke Park on Sunday.

However, Eimear Smyth dispatched a penalty and further points from Erin Tierney and Smyth looked to have sealed their comeback and victory.

But Antrim’s Orlaith Prenter scored in the final minute to send the two Ulster counties into a replay for the West County Hotel Cup on Saturday 13 August.

“I’m getting married on Friday,” Daly told Jerome Quinn on the Croke Park pitch shortly after the final whistle.

“There’s other people that can step into the breach here. It’s just keeping the girls sharp, keeping the girls going.

“I’ll be back off the honeymoon, we’ll be ready for training.”

Although it came late, Prenter’s equaliser left time for either side to work one final chance.

“Whenever they scored the point, looked at the clock and saw there was 30 seconds left,” said Daly.

“Some people were panicking to get the ball up the field. My first thought was, don’t lose the kick-out. Our thought was make sure the kick-out is safe.

“I saw that happen to Fermanagh about ten years ago. Rushed the kick-out, the ball was over the bar and they were put out.

“Didn’t want that to happen but we’re delighted.”

A disappointed Antrim boss Emma Kelly said afterwards that her side “threw it away”.

“It was a game there that we should have had for the taking. First half, I think it was 20 shots and we only converted eight. We should have been well out of sight.

“The girls can do nothing but blame themselves but we live to fight another day. We’ll go back to the drawing board.

“It could have been doors shut, only we got that free at the end. Again, two weeks to go. You shouldn’t have to lift anyone for an All-Ireland final.

“It doesn’t matter what way it ends, you’re still here and you’re raring to go.”

– Additional reporting by Daire Walsh