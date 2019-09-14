This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 14 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

James Forrest keeps Celtic's fast start intact

Mohamed Elyounoussi made an instant impact on his debut.

By AFP Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 3:18 PM
42 minutes ago 924 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4809793
James Forrest celebrates scoring.
Image: Jeff Holmes
James Forrest celebrates scoring.
James Forrest celebrates scoring.
Image: Jeff Holmes

JAMES FORREST SCORED the only goal just four minutes in as Celtic made it five wins from as many games in the Scottish Premiership with a 1-0 win at Hamilton to open up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Mohamed Elyounoussi made an instant impact on his debut as the Norwegian winger, on loan from Southampton, squared for Forrest to tap home his seventh goal in nine Celtic games.

“I can’t ask any more of the players at the moment. We got off to a great start and played brilliantly in the first-half,” said Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the form we are in and we are six points clear as we speak, which is a great start to the season.

“It was a really good performance. Great win, clean sheet, five wins out of five.”

Lennon’s men should have put the game to bed well before half-time, but their lack of a killer instinct gave Hamilton hope.

Forrest came close to a second just after the break when he smashed off the underside of the bar.

But substitute Marios Ogkmpoe came close to snatching a point for the hosts in the latter stages as he dragged wide a shot from inside the box and then just failed to connect with Scott McMann’s cross deep into stoppage time.

However, Celtic held out for a hard-fought three points to move six ahead of fierce rivals Rangers, who host Livingston later on Saturday.

© – AFP, 2019  

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie