James Forrest keeps Celtic's fast start intact

JAMES FORREST SCORED the only goal just four minutes in as Celtic made it five wins from as many games in the Scottish Premiership with a 1-0 win at Hamilton to open up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Mohamed Elyounoussi made an instant impact on his debut as the Norwegian winger, on loan from Southampton, squared for Forrest to tap home his seventh goal in nine Celtic games.

“I can’t ask any more of the players at the moment. We got off to a great start and played brilliantly in the first-half,” said Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the form we are in and we are six points clear as we speak, which is a great start to the season.

“It was a really good performance. Great win, clean sheet, five wins out of five.”

Lennon’s men should have put the game to bed well before half-time, but their lack of a killer instinct gave Hamilton hope.

Forrest came close to a second just after the break when he smashed off the underside of the bar.

But substitute Marios Ogkmpoe came close to snatching a point for the hosts in the latter stages as he dragged wide a shot from inside the box and then just failed to connect with Scott McMann’s cross deep into stoppage time.

However, Celtic held out for a hard-fought three points to move six ahead of fierce rivals Rangers, who host Livingston later on Saturday.

© – AFP, 2019

