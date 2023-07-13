Young Ireland defender signs new Brighton contract

JAMES FURLONG HAS signed a new two-year contract with Brighton.

The 21-year-old joined the Premier League club’s academy after making his senior Shamrock Rovers debut in 2019, and has now penned fresh terms until 2025.

The former Ireland underage international lined out for the Seagulls in the Carabao Cup last August and the full-back went on to make 16 appearances for Motherwell during a loan spell in the Scottish Premiership.

We’re delighted to announce that defender James Furlong has signed a new contract with the club until June 2025. 🤝 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 13, 2023

Shannon Ruth, the Brighton U21 head coach, said: “We’re really pleased that James has committed himself to the club for two more years.

“He has progressed well over the past two years since stepping up into our under-21 programme and then he had a really valuable loan at Motherwell earlier this year where he got his first exposure to first team football.

“He featured heavily in their team as they finished the season strongly. This was an important experience at this stage of his career.

“He will be looking to ensure that the new season is just as positive as the last and that he continues to progress.”