Queally beats Scope in thriller before Gallagher produces lightning-quick finish at Bellator Dublin

JAMES GALLAGHER RECORDED a first-round stoppage in the main event of last night’s Bellator event in Dublin’s 3 Arena.

Gallagher made short work of late replacement opponent Roman Salazar, going for a choke inside 15 seconds and the submission was called with just 35 seconds on the clock.

JUST LIKE THAT!



James Gallagher doesn't even break a sweat!



A very quick guillotine submission and a celebration with teammate "The Notorious" Conor McGregor. #BellatorDublin pic.twitter.com/sBIjM9a6Xc — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

While the co-main event also brought an early finish, a flying-knee knock-out win by Michael Paige over Richard Kelly, Peter Queally offered the best value at the show as he came out on top of a tough contest with Ryan Scope.

Scope dropped Queally with a head kick early on, but the Waterford man held on to avoid the stoppage and showed greater stamina to finish round two on top and with the stoppage win.

Peter Queally has done it!



Despite being dropped early in round 1, "The Showstopper" puts on an epic comeback to finish Ryan Scope!



Watch #BellatorDublin LIVE on Channel 5 🇬🇧 and Virgin Media 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/L1AKDYRzc0 — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

Roscommon woman Danni Neilan made a successful pro debut, claiming a convincing points decision against Camila Rivarola.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!