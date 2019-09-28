This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Queally beats Scope in thriller before Gallagher produces lightning-quick finish at Bellator Dublin

Danni Neilan made a successful debut in the pro ranks by finishing strong to beat Camila Rivarola.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 7:40 AM
48 minutes ago 1,273 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4828449

JAMES GALLAGHER RECORDED a first-round stoppage in the main event of last night’s Bellator event in Dublin’s 3 Arena.

Gallagher made short work of late replacement opponent Roman Salazar, going for a choke inside 15 seconds and the submission was called with just 35 seconds on the clock.

While the co-main event also brought an early finish, a flying-knee knock-out win by Michael Paige over Richard Kelly, Peter Queally offered the best value at the show as he came out on top of a tough contest with Ryan Scope.

Scope dropped Queally with a head kick early on, but the Waterford man held on to avoid the stoppage and showed greater stamina to finish round two on top and with the stoppage win.

Roscommon woman Danni Neilan made a successful pro debut, claiming a convincing points decision against Camila Rivarola.

