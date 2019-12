James Harden scores 60 points - and then sits out the entire fourth quarter

Harden: 60 points in just 31 minutes on the court.

JAMES HARDEN TIED Michael Jordan for the third most 60-point performances in NBA history as the Houston Rockets blasted the last-place Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night.

Harden finished with 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time and tie Jordan. Only two players, Kobe Bryant (six) and Wilt Chamberlain (32) have more.

“That’s greatness right there. Those guys are something that I’m trying to get to,” said Harden, who finished one point shy of his career high of 61.

“Hopefully when I am done, I can be mentioned in that group forever.”

Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including eight of 14 from three-point range, and connected on 20 of 23 free-throw attempts. He played just 31 minutes and also had eight assists.

He is the fourth player to score 50 or more points on 20 occasions, trailing Chamberlain (118), Jordan (31) and Bryant (25).

“It’s like everything else he does — unbelievable,” coach Mike D’Antoni said.

The two-time reigning league scoring champion came into the game averaging 37.7 points per game and has now scored 40 or more points eight times.

His offense has been boosted this season by the addition of guard Russell Westbrook in the backcourt. Opponents have tried without success to slow him down by double-teaming him.

Harden sat for the full fourth quarter with Houston up 127-73 at the end of three.

“What he’s doing has not been seen,” teammate Austin Rivers said. “My man had 60 and didn’t play the fourth quarter. Name another player who could do that right now.”

The Rockets have now won the past four games with the hapless Hawks, who are the last place team in their conference with just four wins in 20 games.

