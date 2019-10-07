This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 7 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harden apologises to China after GM's pro-Hong Kong tweet causes uproar on either side of Pacific

Chinese sponsors and broadcasters have pulled out of agreements with the NBA franchise.

By AFP Monday 7 Oct 2019, 10:10 AM
1 hour ago 1,747 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4840200
Houston Rockets star James Harden.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Houston Rockets star James Harden.
Houston Rockets star James Harden.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

HOUSTON ROCKETS STAR James Harden apologised to China on Monday over a tweet by the team’s general manager backing Hong Kong’s democracy protests that cost the franchise TV exposure and sponsorship in the lucrative Chinese market.

The team and the NBA were forced onto the defensive as China’s state broadcaster said it was yanking Rockets games from the air and sponsors abandoned them.

The controversy quickly spread across the Pacific, as commentators and even a US presidential candidate rounded on the league for kowtowing to authoritarian Beijing.

In Tokyo, where the team is playing two exhibition matches this week, Harden distanced himself from the controversy.

“We apologise. We love China,” he said, standing alongside fellow Rockets guard Russell Westbrook.

“We love playing there. Both of us, we go there once or twice a year. They show us most support so we appreciate them.”

nba-hoston-rockets-media-day Russell Westbrook (0) and James Harden (13). Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The furore comes after general manager Daryl Morey — whose Rockets attracted a huge following in China after signing superstar Yao Ming in 2002 — posted a tweet on Friday featuring the message, “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong”.

On Monday he tried to calm the water.

“I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China,” he tweeted.

“I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event. I have had a lot of opportunity since that tweet to hear and consider other perspectives.

“I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention,” he added.

nba-san-antonio-spurs-at-houston-rockets Rockets GM Daryl Morey. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has been battered by four months of pro-democracy protests.

The rallies were ignited by a now-scrapped plan to allow extraditions to mainland China, fuelling fears of an erosion of liberties in Hong Kong under the 50-year “one country, two systems” model China agreed before the 1997 handover from Britain.

The NBA issued its own statement, saying it recognised Morey’s views “have offended so many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable.”

“While Daryl has made it clear that his tweet does not represent the Rockets or the NBA, the values of the league support individuals’ educating themselves and sharing their views on matters important to them,” the statement issued by chief communications officer Mike Bass said.

But a Chinese-language version of the statement posted on Weibo went further, saying the NBA was “deeply disappointed by the inappropriate remarks.”

In the United States, the NBA found itself under fire for its apology, which presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, a Texan, called “an embarrassment.”

“The only thing the NBA should be apologizing for is their blatant prioritization of profits over human rights,” he tweeted.

The NBA’s statement also did little to mollify fans in China, with furious comments among the 15,000 responses on Weibo.

And Brooklyn Nets owner and Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai issued a lengthy statement warning “the hurt that this incident has caused will take a long time to repair.”

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are due to play pre-season games in Shanghai and Shenzhen later this week.

nba-memphis-grizzlies-at-houston-rockets Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta (left) and general manager Morey (right). Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV and Tencent Holdings — which streams NBA games in China — have both said they will halt Rockets broadcasts.

Sponsors including sportswear brand Li Ning and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank also announced they were cutting ties.

The moves came after the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) said it would sever ties with the Rockets over Morey’s “incorrect comments”.

The Rockets had already tried to distance themselves from the controversy, with owner Tilman Fertitta on Friday writing on Twitter that Morey “does NOT speak for the @HoustonRockets… we are NOT a political organization.”

The Rockets are in Japan for two exhibition games and Harden said Monday that remained the team’s focus.

“The reason why we’re here in Japan is we got two amazing games tomorrow and Thursday,” he told reporters.

“(It’s) an opportunity for fans to come and watch NBA… We’re excited to be here.”

- © AFP 2019

Murray Kinsella joins Sean Farrell and Gavan Casey from Japan to give his blunt assessment of Ireland’s performance against Russia


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie