Munster duo Hart and O'Callaghan sign with French side Biarritz

FRENCH CLUB BIARRITZ have confirmed the signing of Irish duo James Hart and Dave O’Callaghan ahead of the 2019/20 season following their release from Munster.

Scrum-half Hart has signed a three-year deal with the ProD2 outfit, while back row O’Callaghan is under contract in the south of France until 2021.

Hart is heading back to France. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

27-year-old Hart, who joined Munster from Racing 92 in 2017, returns to French rugby after failing to break into the first-team reckoning at the southern province, as he made just 16 appearances in two seasons.

The former Clontarf FC nine first came through at Grenoble and will be hoping to revive his career with Biarritz, while O’Callaghan will be looking to put a string of frustrating injuries behind him.

O’Callaghan, the Cork native who came up through the Munster academy, made a total of 85 appearances for the province and featured in the Champions Cup more than 10 times, but injury limited his involvement last season to just three games.

Biarritz finished eighth in ProD2 last season.

