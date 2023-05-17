'Leinster are just not used to being in those tight situations . . . James Lowe is crucial'

JAMES LOWE IS the x-factor player who could swing the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle Leinster’s way, according to Eoin Toolan.

The former Ireland analyst was talking on Rugby Weekly Extra, a podcast for subscribers to The 42.

He made the point that Leinster are not used to being in close games, and the presence of the Ireland wing might be crucial come the closing stages on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium.

“Just for someone to make things happen, James Lowe could be the guy, couldn’t he if you think on the other side of the pitch, (Jonathan) Danty, (Raymond) Rhule, Brice Dulin, and then from a forwards perspective they’re littered with power. Lowe is that guy in a tight game.

“Leinster have definitely been a victim of that domestically, I think it showed up in the final as well (last year v La Rochelle) they’re just not used to being in those tight situations with 10 minutes to go, scoreboard pressure, things aren’t coming as easily.

“How do you manufacture a finish that ensures you get over the line? I think that guys like Lowe on the field in those championship minutes are going to be so crucial to Leinster, in terms of what he can offer in terms of power game, his connection with (Jamison) Gibson Park, his offload ability, his ability to just roll off his wing and influence the game.

“I thought that was probably lacking for Leinster in the end game, that last quarter (last year), a guy who can take the game by the scruff of the neck and win it almost on their own.”

