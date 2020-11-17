BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 17 November 2020
Advertisement

'I reckon I've got a target on my back!' - Lowe loves first taste of Test rugby

The Leinster wing got stuck in against Wales and is now targeting a win in Twickenham.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 6:00 AM
35 minutes ago 281 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5269119
Lowe was impressive on his Ireland debut last Friday.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Lowe was impressive on his Ireland debut last Friday.
Lowe was impressive on his Ireland debut last Friday.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

WHEN JAMES LOWE found out he would be making his Ireland debut against Wales last weekend, he texted his dad to let him know the good news.

The message he got back was simply a thumbs-up emoji.

“He’s a pretty quiet man,” says Lowe with a smile. “At the best of times, he holds his cards pretty close.

“But I got a heartfelt message from him and the rest of the family later on. It’s a very cool feeling, that’s for sure.”

Back home in New Zealand, they were thrilled. And very, very proud.

Kick-off was at 8am Kiwi time so they didn’t have to haul themselves out of bed in the middle of the night to watch his Ireland debut.

“They are absolutely stoked,” continues Lowe. “At the end of the game, I would be happy if I knew the people around me were going to be super proud.

“Emotionally, physically, mentally, it was just about channeling that into making sure my first chance to impact the game was a good one and let it flow on from there.”

Lowe certainly didn’t hang about in getting stuck in last Friday night, chasing down two early Ireland kicks to apply pressure, as well as getting involved in some of the niggle that was apparent between the two teams.

“I dunno, mate, I reckon I’ve got a target on my back!” says Lowe. “I don’t know what’s going on but you’ve got to front-foot that sort of stuff right from the get-go.

“I mean at the end of the day, we’re wearing a green top, they’re wearing a red top – that’s why we don’t like each other, that’s it. Off the field, we’re all normal people, we’re all decent blokes, we all want the same thing.”

Lowe has always been one to spark off the opposition, getting in their faces and rarely backing away.

james-lowe-celebrates-scoring-their-second-try-with-caelan-doris Lowe scored a late try on debut against Wales. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Munster have had gripes with him over the years, so his acclimatisation into Ireland camp over the weeks before his debut had partly been about building a few relationships in that sense.

“The only thing that we don’t like about each other is that we wear different coloured tops on a Saturday – that’s literally the only thing.

“For 80 minutes, you’re going to hate each other but at the end of the day, the reason why you don’t like each other is because you’re wearing a different coloured jumper. They’re all decent blokes.

“You’d speak to Sexto [Johnny Sexton] and he’d be like, ‘Look, Peter O’Mahony is one of the nicest blokes you’ll ever meet, wait until you get to meet him,’ but then you play against him and, man, I just want to run over him. I just want to chirp at him.

“At the end of the day, that’s footy but, no, they’re all great blokes. It’s just a shame they wear a red jumper!”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland boss Andy Farrell had integrated Lowe into the Ireland set-up from the start of this autumn campaign despite the Leinster wing not being eligible until last Friday.

That meant Lowe got to understand the calls and tactical plans nice and early, but also meant he had to deal with an “eerie tension” as he awaited the debut.

For it to go so smoothly against the Welsh was highly pleasing and Lowe capped the night off with a try in the last minute, finishing powerfully off Caelan Doris’ short pass.

“That’s literally what you dream about: scoring on debut,” says Lowe, who had a few excellent kicks too.

“As that scrum was packing down, I was talking to Caelan – who had a barnstorming game as well – and if I hadn’t told him to pass, he was never going to pass it.

james-lowe The 28-year-old is set for his second cap against England. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“Then the scrum sort of reset, I went back and talked to him, I was like, ‘Look, we’re gonna get channel one, you’re gonna break off this, the 10 is gonna jump at ya but I’m gonna be right there so please pass me the ball’ and he did, and credit to him.

“I give him a lot of stick but that’s because I know how good he is and how good he’s going to be.”

Lowe knows well that he has a tougher test ahead this weekend at Twickenham.

“This is going to be a completely different beast,” says the 28-year-old. “Don’t get me wrong, Wales are obviously a very strong international team but obviously haven’t had the form of late.

“To play England at Twickenham, it’s huge and it’s something that you’re either on the front foot or you’re on the back foot. We’ll get on with the plan, so will they, but emotionally, physically and mentally if we get all our ducks in a row I don’t see why we can’t go over there and knock them over.

“They’ll be saying the same thing in their camp so you can focus on them as much as you want but really we need to put in a decent performance to come out on top.”

Ireland will be without their captain in Johnny Sexton but Lowe says Ireland will be fine.

“Who? Yeah mate, we’re grand. He didn’t die, he’s still in the building, he’s going to be barking at us all week as he always does but that’s because he really cares.

“Mate, he’s so emotional about this team it’s actually… mate, every time he talks about Ireland and when he’s disappointed in himself, he gets so emotional but that’s because he cares so much.

“So trust me, he’ll be everywhere around the HPC [high performance centre] this week to make sure we all know our stuff. Obviously, he’s been there and done it so he’s a man that knows how to do it, so I’ll definitely be in his ear trying to get a few nuggets of gold, that’s for sure.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie