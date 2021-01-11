Boost for Leinster and Ireland as James Lowe returns to training

JAMES LOWE HAS returned to training after recovering from a groin injury in what is a boost for the province and Ireland.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played since Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup defeat to England in November.

However, Leinster have confirmed that Lowe is now back in training, while inside centre Ciarán Frawley is also back from a hamstring injury after being sidelined in recent weeks.

Flanker Josh Murphy has recovered from a calf injury and is available for selection again.

Leinster were due to face Northampton in the Champions Cup this weekend but the next fortnight of European action is set to be suspended.

Leo Cullen’s side are instead expected to face Munster in their postponed Guinness Pro14 clash, which had originally been scheduled for St Stephen’s Day.

The returns of Lowe, Frawley, and Murphy are timely in that regard, while Leinster confirmed that Jordan Larmour and Rhys Ruddock both came through their returns from injury against Ulster last weekend without any ill effects.

However, hooker Sean Cronin sustained a knee injury in that game and openside Scott Penny is recovering from a neck issue he suffered against Connacht two weekends ago.

Worryingly for Ireland boss Farrell, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong remains on Leinster’s injury list with a calf issue, while centre Garry Ringrose [jaw] is also still absent.

Conor O’Brien [knee], Tommy O’Brien [ankle], Max Deegan [knee], Vakh Abdaladze [back], and Adam Byrne [hamstring] are also on the injury list.