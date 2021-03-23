'James is his usual self, full of life, bouncing around the place'

LEINSTER ARE CONFIDENT James Lowe can return to his best form for the province after a tough experience with Ireland.

The 28-year-old started four of Ireland’s Six Nations games but was dropped by Andy Farrell for last weekend’s win over England following a poor performance against Scotland.

The wing has now returned to Leinster training and is in line to feature for the province in the Guinness Pro14 final against Munster at the RDS on Saturday evening.

Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde believes that being back in the Leinster environment will be good for Lowe.

“He’s his usual self, full of life, bouncing around the place,” said McBryde of Lowe.

“People react in a different way depending on the environment and I’m not saying good or bad in either environment but they’ve got to be different environments.

“You’ve got different individuals involved in both camps and everybody contributes to that environment.

“People react in different ways, you’ve got relationships with different people and there’s a different way of playing, different way of giving feedback. There are all manner of things you need to consider when you look at a player in a certain environment.

“The environment doesn’t suit everybody. If you don’t suit the environment then something’s got to change – either the environment or yourself as an individual but that’s all I can say from James’ point of view.

“He’s his usual self, bouncing around here, he’s not slow with any quips.”

“He looks energetic, glad to be back and up for the fight.”