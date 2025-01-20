James Lowe among those returning to push for Leinster starting berth against Stormers

LEINSTER RUGBY HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship Round 10 match against DHL Stormers at Aviva Stadium (KO: 5pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1).

Will Connors, Dan Sheehan and James Lowe are all available for selection this week after returning to full training last week.

Liam Turner and James Culhane are both due to step up their rehabilitation further this week and will be further assessed as the week progresses before a final decision is made on their availability.

There are no further updates on Rob Russell, Michael Milne and Jordan Larmour.