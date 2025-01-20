Advertisement
More Stories
The returning James Lowe. Andrew Conan/INPHO
FreeInjury Update

James Lowe among those returning to push for Leinster starting berth against Stormers

Will Connors and Dan Sheehan also available for selection for Leo Cullen’s side.
1.29pm, 20 Jan 2025
23

LEINSTER RUGBY HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship Round 10 match against DHL Stormers at Aviva Stadium (KO: 5pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1).

Will Connors, Dan Sheehan and James Lowe are all available for selection this week after returning to full training last week.

Liam Turner and James Culhane are both due to step up their rehabilitation further this week and will be further assessed as the week progresses before a final decision is made on their availability.

There are no further updates on Rob Russell, Michael Milne and Jordan Larmour.

Author
View 23 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
23 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie