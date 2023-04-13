James Lowe commits his future to Leinster with new contract

JAMES LOWE HAS committed his future to Leinster Rugby and signed a new contract with the province.

Leinster announced this afternoon that the Grand Slam-winning wing has agreed to stay at the RDS beyond his current contract, which is due to run out in the summer.

Leinster did not give any indication on the length of Lowe’s new deal, as is their policy on contract news.

Lowe, 30, has made 71 appearances for Leinster in his six seasons since joining from Chiefs in 2017, scoring 250 points.

He was an ever-present in Ireland’s historic Six Nations triumph this spring, playing every minute of the campaign and scoring three tries to earn himself a place in the Team of the Tournament.