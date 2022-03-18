Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin footballer signs new deal with AFL side Brisbane

The deal will see James Madden at the club until at least the end of 2023.

Image: AAP/PA Images
BRISBANE LIONS DEFENDER and former Dublin minor James Madden has signed a new deal with the Brisbane Lions which will see him at the club until at least the end of 2023.

Madden joined the Lions in 2019 as a Category B Rookie after he broke the all-time AFL Draft Combine 20 metre sprint record at the Dublin combine in December 2017.

He debuted in 2021 and went on to make nine senior appearances. 

“Jimmy has become an integral member of the team and we’re thrilled to have him extend his time at the club,” said Brisbane Lions GM Football, Danny Daly. 

“Jimmy gets his job done week in, week out, with very little fuss, and he is the absolute epitome of a team player.”

The Ballyboden club man agreed to stay on the rookie list as a Category B, enabling Brisbane to recruit rookie James Tunstill in the 2021 draft. Madden is one of three Irish players at the club. Orla O’Dwyer has enjoyed a superb season in the AFLW, while former Kerry minor Deividas Uosis is just starting his second year with the Queensland outfit. 

