Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 20 August, 2019
James Maddison could take Liverpool to next level - Carragher

The Reds would be boosted by the arrival of a new playmaker and the Leicester star is the man, according to the Liverpool legend.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 12:02 PM
1 hour ago 4,615 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4774330
Leicester City's James Maddison.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Leicester City's James Maddison.
Leicester City's James Maddison.
Image: EMPICS Sport

LEICESTER’S MIDFIELD MARVEL James Maddison is the man to take Liverpool to the next level, Jamie Carragher believes.

The talented playmaker continues to catch the eye for the Foxes and created 100 chances last season, more than any other player in the Premier League.

Maddison has started where he left off this term, whipping in the corner for Wilfred Ndidi to head home in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Reds legend Carragher insists Maddison is the player Liverpool should look at to bolster their midfield ranks.

“I think he is the one player outside of the top six who Liverpool should be looking at,” he said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

People have been talking about Coutinho coming back, but obviously that hasn’t happened as he’s gone to Bayern Munich, but if your looking in the Premier League, yes he will cost a lot of money, but he should be the one Liverpool are looking at if you’re going to that next step up.”

Fellow pundit Gary Neville is another big fan of the attacking midfielder and even went as far as comparing him to two Premier League greats.

“I think he’s outstanding,” he added. “No 10s aren’t as fashionable nowadays, it’s more about wide strikers who score the goals.

“It used to be about the [Gianfranco] Zolas and [Eric] Cantonas, and he is a genuine creative player who will go on to play for England and be involved in the European Championship.

“I think he is fantastic.”

The 22-year-old started his career at hometown club Coventry City before moving to Norwich in 2016.

Maddison spent two seasons at Carrow Road, netting 16 goals in 53 matches in the Championship while also spending a spell on loan at Aberdeen.

Having lit up the second tier, Maddison sealed a switch to Leicester and took to the Premier League with ease.

