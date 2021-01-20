Watch: Leicester's MOTM gives refreshingly frank interview after inspiring their climb to top of the table

✅ Superb performance

LEICESTER MOVED top of the Premier League by inflicting another damaging 2-0 defeat on Chelsea on Tuesday, to leave manager Frank Lampard fighting to remain in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have now won just two of their last eight league games to fall to eighth, nine points behind the leaders.

Chelsea were expected to challenge for the title after a £220 million spending spree in the transfer market.

But it is Leicester who are threatening to recreate their heroics of the 2015/16 season when they shocked the football world to win the Premier League as first-half goals from Wilfried Ndidi and James Maddison earned a thoroughly deserved win.

“It sounds nice ‘top of the Premier League’,” Maddison told Sky Sports. “It’s a good one psychologically because we’ve worked really hard. It’s a great achievement halfway through the season.”

Both Manchester City and Manchester United have the chance to usurp the Foxes when they are in action on Wednesday.

But a second title in five years would be less of a surprise, despite the financial gulf between Leicester and the traditional top six in the English top-flight, as they have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with since Brendan Rodgers took charge nearly two years ago.

“There might be teams able to spend a lot more money than us and bring in quality from abroad and pay big wages, but our team spirit and togetherness will continue to try and keep us up there,” added Maddison.

“We’re not up there by a fluke, we’re up there because we work hard. People might talk about United, Liverpool, Tottenham or whatever but let them talk. We’ll do our business in the background and hopefully come the end of the season it will give us a chance of being right up there.”

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy