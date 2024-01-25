James Maddison 'ready to start' for Spurs in Manchester City FA Cup tie

JAMES MADDISON COULD return from injury in Tottenham’s FA Cup tie at home to holders Manchester City but manager Ange Postecoglou has yet to decide if the midfielder will start in tomorrow night’s fourth-round clash.

Maddison has been out of action since suffering ankle ligament damage in a 4-1 loss to London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League on 6 November.

England international Maddison impressed after joining Spurs from Leicester in a £40 million (€47 million) move in June, scoring three goals in 12 appearances.

Maddison is now set to feature against City but Postecoglou has still to decide on his starting lineup.

“He’s trained all week and he is fine,” Postecoglou told a pre-match press conference today.

“He is available and ready to start . . . when someone is available, I assume they are ready to start.

“Whether they do or not depends on what I see with everyone else tomorrow and I usually make those decisions on game day.

“Like I said, the beauty of it is he’s got through the week really well and is ready to go.”

– © AFP 2024